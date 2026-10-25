DC Shopian reviews Key Developmental Sectors

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Oct 24: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Charandeep Singh today chaired a high-level meeting at Mini-Secretariat Shopian to comprehensively review the progress, functioning and implementation of developmental activities across key sectors, including PWD (R&B), PMGSY, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Tourism and allied sectors.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the status of ongoing developmental works, sector-wise progress and initiatives being undertaken to strengthen infrastructure, improve public services and accelerate the overall developmental process in the district.

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The meeting also provided an opportunity to assess the progress achieved by various departments, identify key issues and deliberate on measures required to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes and developmental programmes.

Emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts and efficient implementation, the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the concerned officers to work with dedication, accountability and a result-oriented approach. He underscored the need to ensure timely completion of ongoing works while maintaining prescribed quality standards and making optimum utilisation of available resources.

The Deputy Commissioner further stressed the importance of strengthening inter-departmental coordination, regularly monitoring developmental projects and addressing bottlenecks, if any, to ensure that the benefits of various government initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

The review also highlighted the significance of focused planning and sustained efforts across infrastructure, education, agriculture, horticulture and tourism, which are vital to the district's socio-economic development and the improvement of public welfare.

The concerned officers were urged to maintain close coordination, regularly assess progress on the ground and ensure that developmental priorities are addressed in a time-bound and effective manner.

The meeting reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to accelerating developmental activities, improving public service delivery and ensuring the holistic and sustainable development of Shopian district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mudasir Ahmed, Xens, R&B, PMGSY, CEO, CAO, CHO, CAHO, CEO, MC and other concerned.