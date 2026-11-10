DC Shopian convenes Revenue Review, enforces Zero-Tolerance against encroachments

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Nov 09: In a major push toward transparent governance and robust public service delivery, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Charandeep Singh, chaired a comprehensive revenue meeting at the Mini-Secretariat, Shopian today.

The meeting focused on evaluating the functioning of the Revenue Department, tightening administrative accountability and accelerating key field-level initiatives across the district.

Advertisement

Taking a firm stance against land grabbing, the DC issued clear instructions to Tehsildars to initiate immediate, aggressive anti-encroachment drives targeting Khacharie and State land.

Emphasizing a strict zero-tolerance policy, the Deputy Commissioner directed that illegal encroachments be handled with utmost seriousness to guarantee the prompt retrieval of all occupied state and Kahcharie land.

Among others the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz, ACR, Shakoor Ahmed Dar, SDM, Zainapora, Bilal Ahmed, Tehsildars, Naib-Tehsildars, Girdawars, Partwaris, Numberdars and Chowkidars.