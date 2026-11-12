DC Sham holds meeting with Nambardars, discusses LAHDC Council Election 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

KHALTSI, Nov 11 : The Deputy Commissioner, / District Election Officer, Sham, Kunzes Angmo chaired a meeting regarding the upcoming LAHDC Council Election 2026, here today,

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the election schedule and apprised the participants about the important dates and timelines for the forthcoming general elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

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The election schedule is as follows: November 17, 2026: Last date for filing nominations.

November 18, 2026: Scrutiny of nominations, November 20, 2026: Last date for withdrawal of candidature, December 4, 2026: Date of polling and December 8, 2026: Deadline for completion of the election process.

The meeting also discussed the issuance of notifications for the general elections to LAHDC by the Administrator and the State Election Commission.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring public awareness and cooperation for the smooth conduct of the election process.

She also urged the Lambardars to disseminate election-related information among the general public in their respective villages and extend necessary cooperation to the administration.

The meeting was attended by SDM/Returning Officer, Sham, Mohd Sharif; Naib Tehsildar Headquarters, Attaullah Khan and Lambardars of various villages of District Sham.