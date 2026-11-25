Excelsior Correspondent

KHALTSI, Nov 24 : The Deputy Commissioner/District Election Officer (DC/DEO), Sham, Kunzes Angmo today chaired a meeting with representatives of political parties, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Lambardars of District Sham regarding the upcoming LAHDC Council Election 2026 at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Sham.

The meeting was attended by SDM Khaltsi, Mohd. Sharif; Naib Tehsildar Headquarters, Khaltsi, Attaullah Khan; Presidents of the BJP and INC; President of LBA Sham and Aryan Valley; and all Lambardars of District Sham.

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During the meeting, the participants were requested to extend their cooperation and support to the administration for the smooth and successful conduct of the upcoming LAHDC Election 2026.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and transparent electoral process.

She also advised the representatives of political parties and Lambardars to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and guidelines issued by the Election Authority.

The DC further urged them to spread awareness among the villagers and encourage maximum public participation in the upcoming LAHDC Election.

It was further informed that the LAHDC Election 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2026 (Friday), while the counting of votes will take place on December 6, 2026 (Sunday).

The Deputy Commissioner urged all stakeholders to actively cooperate with the administration and play their respective roles in ensuring the successful, peaceful and transparent conduct of the upcoming election.