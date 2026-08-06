DC Sham chairs second meeting of District Level NCORD Committee

Excelsior Correspondent

KHALTSI, Aug 5: The Deputy Commissioner, Sham, Kunzes Angmo, today chaired the Second Meeting of the District Level NCORD (Narco Coordination) Committee in the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Khaltsi, to review the implementation of decisions taken during the first NCORD meeting and strengthen measures to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the district.

At the outset, the Committee reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decisions made during the first District Level NCORD meeting held on 06 July 2026.

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The Deputy Commissioner assessed the progress made by the concerned departments and emphasized the need for the timely implementation of all decisions.

The meeting reviewed the exchange of intelligence and information on drug trafficking trends, the progress of investigations in cases having cross-state implications and the conduct of anti-drug awareness programmes in villages through close collaboration between the Police and the concerned departments.

The Committee also deliberated on strengthening drug demand reduction activities through coordinated efforts of all stakeholder departments.

The DC stressed the importance of close inter-departmental coordination, effective enforcement, and sustained public awareness campaigns to prevent drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

She directed all departments to intensify awareness programmes in educational institutions and villages, strengthen intelligence sharing, and ensure the prompt implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Sham, Ajaz Malik; SDM Khaltsi, Mohd. Sharif; Belim Majid Khan, 37 R&O Flight (Army); Attaullah, Naib Tehsildar; Dr Spalchen Gonbo; Tsewang Norboo, SHO; Deskong Namgail, Range Officer, Forest Department and other officers and officials of the concerned departments.