DC Sham Chairs meeting regarding District Highway Safety Task Force

Excelsior Correspondent

KHALTSI, July 10: The Deputy Commissioner, Sham, Kunzes Angmo, today chaired a meeting of the District Highway Safety Task Force in the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Sham, to review the action taken on the decisions made during the previous meeting held on 06 June 2026.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress made by the concerned departments on the decisions taken earlier and discussed measures to strengthen road safety, improve inter-departmental coordination, and ensure the timely implementation of highway safety initiatives across the district.

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She stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholder departments to identify accident-prone locations, improve road infrastructure, remove illegal constructions and encroachments along the NH-1 roadside, and enhance traffic management.

The DC directed all concerned departments to expedite the implementation of pending works and ensure regular monitoring of safety measures to reduce road accidents and safeguard the lives of commuters.

The meeting was attended by SDM Khaltsi Mohd. Sharif, SDM Likir Gurmet Namgail, Divisional Fire Officer, Leh David Zangpo, Block Medical Officer, Khaltsi, Assistant Engineer (civ) GREF Omkar Nath, AEE BRO, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Khaltsi, and Sub Inspector from the Police Department.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all participating departments to work in close coordination for improving road safety standards and ensuring safer travel across the district.