DC Samba reviews progress of works on National Highway, road safety measures

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 19: Deputy Commissioner Samba Dr. Rupesh Kumar today chaired a meeting here at his Office to review the progress of ongoing construction works along the National Highway in the district, besides the implementation status of road safety measures.

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The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of the progress of the construction activities, the status of pending works and issues affecting their timely completion. He stressed the need for close coordination among the concerned departments and executing agencies to ensure that all ongoing works are completed within the stipulated timelines without compromising on quality and safety standards.

Emphasising the importance of road safety, Dr. Rupesh Kumar directed the concerned officers to take all necessary measures to minimise the risk of road accidents and ensure the safety of commuters, pedestrians and other road users along the National Highway.

Dr. Rupesh Kumar further directed the concerned officers to conduct regular inspections of the National Highway and ensure that deficiencies related to road conditions, signage, safety infrastructure and traffic management are addressed promptly. He called for strict adherence to prescribed safety norms and accountability on the part of all agencies responsible for the execution and maintenance of the works.

The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic Jammu, DySP Traffic Samba-Kathua, Additional Deputy Commissioner/ACR, Tehsildar Samba, ARTO Samba and other concerned officers.