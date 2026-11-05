DC Samba convenes Block Diwas programme at Rajpura

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 4: Deputy Commissioner Samba Dr. Rupesh Kumar today conducted a Block Diwas programme here at village Chilayari- Block Rajpura to review developmental issues and take stock of public grievances in the area.

A large number of residents, public representatives and officers from different departments participated in the programme. During the interaction, locals projected several demands and highlighted issues related to road connectivity, drinking water supply, power, healthcare, education and other civic amenities.

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Representatives from Rajpura demanded construction of Playground and additional class rooms at Government Middle School Chilayari, Community Bankers, deployment of Doctors and provision of Ambulance in local Hospital, beautification of Ponds, augmentation of drinking water supply, rationalization of electricity and completion of PMGSY and PWD road projects.

Responding to the demands raised by the public, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects being executed by PWD and PMGSY. He directed the concerned officers to secure all requisite approvals and expedite the execution of works. The PMGSY authorities were asked to ensure proper maintenance of roads and installation of night reflectors at vulnerable and accident-prone locations.

Emphasizing responsive governance and efficient service delivery, he directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure timely resolution of public issues and effective implementation of developmental programmes at the grassroots level. The DC further directed the Chief Medical Officer to strengthen healthcare services in the area by facilitating all basic facilities at the local Hospital.