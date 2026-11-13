DC Samba convenes Block Diwas prog at Nud

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 12: Deputy Commissioner Samba Dr. Rupesh Kumar today convened Block Diwas programme at the Community Facilitation Centre (CFC) Mananu-Block Nud, to review developmental issues and take stock of public grievances in the area.

A large number of residents, public representatives and officers from various departments participated in the programme. During the interaction, locals projected several demands and highlighted issues concerning road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare, education, Poshan and other basic civic amenities.

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The representatives from Nud raised several demands, seeking the construction of culverts on Mananu Nallah, establishment of an AYUSH Centre at Mananu, restoration of the Animal Husbandry Centre, repair of the Mananu-Chilla Danga road damaged due to waterlogging, and construction of a protection wall for Primary School Shah.

They also demanded upgradation of Middle School Mananu to High School and High School Balore to Higher Secondary, filling of vacant posts in Schools and addressing staff shortages in Government School Balore and High School Nud, filling of the vacant post of Principal at High School Sarna, augmentation of services at local Primary Health Centre and provision of pension for eligible widows. The poor condition of the Samba Mansar road was also highlighted.

The public representatives further demanded regular drinking water supply, rationalisation of electricity supply and early completion of ongoing PMGSY and PWD road projects especially Mohargarh - Mansar road.

The Deputy Commissioner patiently listened to the grievances and demands raised by the public and issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for their prompt redressal. He instructed the PMGSY and PWD Executive Engineers to ensure proper maintenance and clearance of roads and install night reflectors at vulnerable and accident-prone locations to enhance road safety. He also directed ACR Samba to arrange a meeting with BRO to review the progress of Samba - Mansar road.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental projects being executed by the RDD, PWD and other departments. He directed the concerned officers to obtain all requisite approvals and expedite the execution of pending works. Emphasising the need for timely completion, he instructed the executing agencies to ensure that the roads are made motorable at the earliest for the convenience of the general public.

He further directed the concerned Medical Officer to ensure the availability of basic facilities and essential healthcare services at the health institutions in the area.