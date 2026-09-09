DC reviews status of telecom infrastructure, mobile tower installation in Udhampur District

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, SEPT 08: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, today chaired a meeting of the District Level Telecom Committee to review the status of telecom infrastructure, installation of mobile towers and other related issues in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Prem Singh and other district Officers.

Advertisement

The DC conducted a comprehensive review of key telecom and digital connectivity initiatives, including the 4G Saturation Programme, aimed at strengthening digital connectivity across the district.

Emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts, the DC directed the stakeholder departments to work in close coordination with telecom service providers to resolve pending issues promptly and ensure the timely execution of ongoing telecom projects.