Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 16: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under Mission YUVA in the district.

Assistant Director Employment Muneer Hussain gave a detailed account of the applications received, cases processed and approved, besides loan disbursements and the status of entrepreneurial units established under the scheme. He also briefed the meeting on the status of pending applications and the steps being taken to facilitate aspiring entrepreneurs.

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The DC stressed the need for coordinated efforts among the concerned departments and financial institutions to ensure effective implementation of Mission YUVA to facilitate aspiring entrepreneurs in establishing their own ventures.

He directed the officers to expedite the processing of pending applications and timely removal of bottlenecks, if any. " We need to avoid unnecessary delays and provide timely benefits to eligible individuals," he stressed. He further emphasised the need to intensify awareness and outreach activities, particularly in rural and far-flung areas, to encourage more youth to explore entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Surender Mohan Sharma, ACR Vishav Pratap Singh, CPO Ranjeet Thakur, Deputy Director Employment and officers of the concerned departments and representatives of financial institutions associated with the implementation of the scheme.