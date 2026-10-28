DC reviews progress of telecom projects, stresses improved connectivity in uncovered areas

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 27: Deputy Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek today chaired a meeting of the District Telecom Committee here at the District Administrative Complex, to review the status of telecommunication infrastructure, land-related issues and measures to improve network connectivity in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed issues related to land transfer, identification of suitable sites for installation of telecom towers and progress on infrastructure development. He directed officers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to revisit the proposed site at Lamsora in Bhomag and conduct a joint verification to finalise the coordinates. He emphasised that telecom towers must be installed at the sites for which land has already been transferred.

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He also directed BSNL officers to expedite documentation for locations where work has not commenced and ensure that all pending formalities are completed to facilitate timely execution of the projects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kesar, Additional Superintendent of Police Iftkhar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nitin Verma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahore Shafqat Majeed Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Development Mukesh Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer Reasi, Executive Engineer JPDCL and other concerned officers were present at the meeting.