DC reviews progress of RDD works under District plan

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 9: To assess the physical and financial progress of the Rural Development Department works being executed under the District Capex Budget 2026-2, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a review meeting here today.

The DDC took a detailed review of the status of works, including Administrative Approval (AAA), tendering and allotment.

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He emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of execution and ensure timely completion of all development works.

Expressing concern over delays in the tendering process, the DDC directed Rural Engineering Wing (REW) to accord top priority to pending tendering and ensure that the entire process is completed by the end of the current month.

He asked REW functionaries to avoid unnecessary delays and take effective measures to expedite the process.

The DDC further directed to maintain close coordination and ensure that development works are taken up and completed within the stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Executive Engineer REW, Chief Planning Officer (CPO and others, The Block Development Officers (BDOs) joined through video conferencing.