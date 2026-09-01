DC reviews progress of Mission YUVA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of Mission YUVA in the district.

The meeting was convened with the objective of ensuring effective coordination among all stakeholders and financial institutions for successful implementation of the scheme.

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ADDC Sher Singh, Sub-divisional Magistrates, Deputy Director Employment Sunaina Saini, Lead District Manager Ajay Thappa, besides representatives of various banks attended the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, the DC called upon the officers to multiply their efforts for reaching out to more and more eligible applicants under the scheme. He emphasised generating mass awareness among the youth through various Government institutions.

He instructed all concerned to ensure that the benefits of the scheme percolate down to the maximum eligible population of the district. He further directed for regular monitoring and time-bound disposal of pending applications.

Sub-division wise progress of Mission YUVA was threadbare reviewed during the meeting.