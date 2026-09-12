DC reviews progress of JM 2.0 schemes, water conservation projects in Kishtwar district

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 11: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma today conducted a detailed scheme-wise review of Water Supply Schemes under JJM 2.0, ‘Catch The Rain’ under JSA: CTR and Water Security Interventions, here at a meeting of the stakeholder departments.

The Project Manager Jal Jeevan Mission presented a detailed PowerPoint Presentation regarding the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, JSA: CTR and Water Security Interventions (VB-G RAM G), while the ACP presented the achievements regarding implementation of SBM 2.0.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed the Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti to start Jal Aankalan of the remaining 09 villages out of the 16 reported villages within 07 days and submit the compliance report. He further directed him to pursue the matter with higher authorities and ensure procurement of 15mm dia pipes at the earliest to complete 13 Water Supply Schemes with minimal balance FHTCs. He also directed him to rectify the observations in the three DAJGUA DPRs and ensure their resubmission by 12th September, 2026, besides to resolve the reconciliation issue with the Directorate of Jal Jeevan Mission and ensure payment to the contractors within three days.

The Jal Shakti Department was directed to carry out regular collection and testing of water samples, to complete geotagging of assets under Sujalam Bharat within 15 days and to ensure creation of the remaining 161 Sujal Gaon IDs within one week. Visits to the scheme construction sites and regular meetings with VWSCs and Pani Samitis, with geotagged photographs submitted to DPMU-JJM was also stressed.

The Forest Department was directed to pursue approval of the JSA: CTR plan with higher authorities and incorporate the plantation programme of the department under JSA: CTR.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to provide the data of completed JSA: CTR works in the devised format for uploading on the portal and ensure completion of ongoing works at the earliest.

The Municipal Council officials were directed to coordinate with the Revenue Department for identification of suitable State land for construction of FSTP outside the town and ensure construction of rooftop rainwater harvesting structures during construction of individual houses. The concerned departments were directed to expedite construction of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at Marwah and commencement of work on the ETP at District Hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the CEO and Jal Shakti Department to formulate a programme for visits of students to water supply schemes and NABL-accredited water testing laboratories after 22nd September, 2026, ensuring that the number of students visiting the laboratory remains within its capacity.

He also directed for proper coordination among the field staff of RDD and Jal Shakti departments for effective coordination in planning, implementation and uploading of data on designated portals.

“There is a need to foster a close coordination among the field functionaries of stakeholder departments for effective implementation of JJM 2.0, JSA: CTR and Water Security Interventions (VB-G RAM G) and facilitate the benefits of all schemes to the rural/urban habitations of the district,” he noted.

The meeting was attended by ACD Manoj Kumar; ACP Neeraj Sharma; EO MC Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal; DFO Mahesh Thakur; DFO Vishal Chaudhary; Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Rohit Wadera; BDO Ravi Kumar; PM DPMU Er. Fayaz Mehta; CAO Kushal Chandel; CHO Sajid Mustafa; BDO Roopesh Sharma; BDO Aijaz Ahmed; AEE Jal Shakti Zakir Mir besides other officers and staff from Jal Shakti Department and RDD Kishtwar.