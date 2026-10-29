DC reviews progress of HEP, Transmission Line projects in Kishtwar.

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 28: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma today chaired a meeting to review issues pertaining to the hydroelectric power projects and execution of transmission line projects for evacuation of power from the Kiru, Kwar and Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power Projects.

The concerned officers apprised the meeting of the current status of the ongoing key projects and all outstanding matters pertaining to the transmission lines comprehensively.

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The Deputy Commissioner issued strict directions to the concerned revenue officers for the expeditious resolution of pending issues.

The issues related to construction of the electricity tower for the 132 kV transmission line from Thathri to Kishtwar and from Trigam GIS to Katarsamna Grid were also discussed in detail. Directions were issued to the concerned officers for expeditious resolution of Right of Way (RoW) issues in transmission line construction. These include Right of Way (RoW) for stringing, authentication of corridor land papers and related matters.

The DC directed the concerned Tehsildars to ensure priority completion of land papers for timely release of corridor compensation. He also directed the release of compensation for structures falling within the corridor of the transmission line after proper verification.

The Deputy Commissioner issued directions for real-time highlighting of issues by field officers and officials and their prompt redressal. He stressed the need for daily progress monitoring and swift action to clear bottlenecks, as all the power projects are of national importance.

The meeting was attended by ACR Mohammad Idrees Lone; Tehsildar Nirbhay Sharma; Executive Engineer TLMD-III Vikas Khajuria; Chief Manager PGCIL Moien Manzoor; besides other concerned officers and officials from the concerned departments and other stakeholders.