DC reviews progress of BRO projects in Udhampur, Stresses timely completion

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, JULY 10: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Minga Sherpa, today chaired a review meeting in his office chamber to assess the progress of key road infrastructure projects being executed by the Border Roads Organisation across the district.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner undertook a comprehensive review of the status of the Dhar road and other ongoing BRO projects. He directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work by mobilising adequate manpower and machinery to ensure completion of all projects within the stipulated timelines.

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The DC also instructed the BRO to undertake immediate filling of potholes and clear all choked drains within its jurisdiction to facilitate smooth traffic movement and prevent waterlogging.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for maintaining the highest standards of quality while accelerating the work. He stressed the importance of close coordination among all concerned departments to resolve on-ground issues in a time-bound manner and ensure the timely completion of the road projects for the benefit of the public.