DC reviews preparations for Basohli Utsav, inspects key venues

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 6: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma today visited various locations across Basohli to review the preparations for the upcoming Basohli Utsav. He took stock of arrangements at key venues and issued necessary guidelines to the concerned officers for successful conduct of the festival.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya hostel, the Water Sports Centre, Janjghar field, Rani Talab, OBC Hostel, Water and Ramlila Ground, among other designated venues.

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At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, the DC directed the PWD authorities to complete the tile work outside the Multipurpose Hall within seven days and undertake tarring of the adjoining road. He further directed concerned departments to make available adequate drinking water, power supply and other amenities at all venues including the hostel near Degree College, Janjghar and Rani Talab.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the OBC Hostel, Water Sports Centre and Ramlila Ground. He reviewed the preparations and availability of essential facilities at these venues.

The DC stressed close coordination among all stakeholder departments. He directed the officers to ensure that all works and arrangements are completed within the stipulated timeline, with special focus on visitor convenience, safety and overall presentation of the festival venues.

He was accompanied by ADC Basohli Pankaj Bagotra; CEO BBDA BR Tandon; DFO Suresh Sharma; Tehsildar Basohli Sagar Vishwa Karma and other concerned officers.