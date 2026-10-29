DC reviews implementation of twin phases of PMAY-U

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 28: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today chaired a District-Level Committee meeting to review the progress and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and its phase 2.0 in the district.

During the meeting, the DC conducted a detailed review of the progress achieved under the two phases, verification and validation of beneficiaries recommended by the Urban Local Bodies level committees under PMAY-U 2.0 and the recommendation of eligible beneficiaries to the Mission Directorate for further processing.

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The DC directed the concerned officers to expedite the verification and processing of pending applications and ensure their timely disposal in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. He emphasised the need for close coordination among the departments concerned to ensure effective implementation of the schemes and timely delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

The DC further instructed all concerned officers to clear pending cases on priority and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the benefits envisaged under the housing schemes.