DC reviews implementation of solid waste management rules in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 19: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi today chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of the solid waste management rules, 2026, across urban and rural areas of the district.

Detailed deliberations were held on key aspects of solid waste management, including mandatory segregation of waste at source, scientific collection and disposal, prevention of open dumping, accountability of bulk waste generators, the polluter-pays principle, user charges, enforcement mechanisms, digital monitoring and transparent reporting.

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The DC stressed the need to ensure four-way segregation of waste at source and directed the ADDC to closely monitor implementation on the ground.

He also instructed the concerned departments to intensify Information, Education and Communication activities to generate public awareness about proper waste segregation, responsible disposal practices and compliance with the prescribed norms.

Emphasising the importance of scientific solid waste management and effective sanitation measures, the DC directed all concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to the Rules at every level. He called for strengthened enforcement and sustained public awareness to improve compliance and maintain cleanliness across the district.