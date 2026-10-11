DC reviews implementation of District plan, progress of heritage conservation works

KISHTWAR OCT 10: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma today chaired a meeting with the concerned officers to review the physical and financial progress of works under the District Capex Budget 2026–27 and the scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Jammu & Kashmir.

Starting with heritage conservation works, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the physical and financial progress of projects being executed under the scheme. He emphasized the need for timely completion of all sanctioned works while ensuring adherence to prescribed quality standards and preservation of the traditional architectural character of heritage sites.

The concerned Executive Engineers apprised the Deputy Commissioner of the current status of ongoing works. He directed the Executive Engineer, PWD R&B Paddar, to prepare and submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new works pending at his level.

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Reviewing the District Capex Budget 2026–27 implementation, the Deputy Commissioner expressed serious concern over works for which Administrative Approval had been accorded well in advance but allotment was still pending. He directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the allotment process and ensure that work on such projects commences without further delay.

While reviewing the progress of initiatives under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) in Marwah, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD), the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) to resolve all land-related issues hindering the execution of works and ensure that the projects are taken up and completed in a time-bound manner.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed all concerned Executive Engineers and executing agencies to strictly adhere to the stipulated completion timelines and ensure expeditious execution of all allotted works. He reiterated that close monitoring, inter-departmental coordination and accountability would be essential to achieving the desired targets.

To ensure regular monitoring and assess the progress achieved, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the next review meeting be convened by the coming week.

The meeting was attended by CPO Akhil Thakur; ACD Manoj Kumar; ACP Neeraj Sharma; EO Municipal Council Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal; Executive Engineer PWD R&B Shamis Din; Executive Engineer, JPDCL Abdul Hamid; Executive Engineer, ReW; CEO; DYSSO; besides other officers and officials of the concerned departments.