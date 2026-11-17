Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 16: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today convened a review meeting to assess the implementation of the Clean Himalayan and Hill City Initiative.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Prem Singh; Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, Rakesh Dubey; District Information Officer Neeraj Bhargav and other concerned officers.

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Detailed deliberations were held on various components of the initiative, with focus on the effective implementation of activities envisaged under the approved CHHCI Action Plan. The progress, execution strategy and responsibilities of the concerned departments were also discussed.

The DC directed the concerned departments and officers to ensure the timely execution of the approved action plan and discharge their assigned responsibilities with proper planning, close inter-departmental coordination and effective monitoring, strictly adhering to the prescribed rules and guidelines.

Emphasising the importance of collective efforts and coordinated action among all stakeholders, the DC called for a mission-oriented approach towards achieving the objectives of the initiative. He stressed that its effective implementation is essential for ensuring sustainable, clean and environmentally responsible development of Patnitop as a premier hill destination.