DC reviews functioning of iRAD/EDAR portal, PM Rahat Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 24: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD)/Electronic Detailed Accident Report (EDAR) portal and the implementation of the PM Rahat Scheme.

District Rollout Manager Raghav Sharma gave a presentation on the EDAR portal, highlighting its role in road accident data management, timely reporting and coordination among the departments concerned. He also briefed the officers on the PM Rahat Scheme and explained the purpose, procedures and significance of all ten forms on the portal.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to ensure accurate and timely entry of road accident data on the EDAR portal, prompt completion of all requisite formalities and proper utilisation of the portal for efficient case management. He called for effective coordination between the Police and other stakeholder departments for seamless processing of eligible cases under the PM Rahat Scheme and timely assistance to accident victims.

Among those present were Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioners Sachin Jamwal and Vishavjeet Singh, Chief Planning Officer Ranjeet Thakur and all Station House Officers (SHOs).