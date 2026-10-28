DC reviews District Capex Budget 2026–27

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Oct 27: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shreya Singhal, today chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, to review the physical and financial progress of works under the District Capex Budget 2026–27, including the Regular Component, DDC, BDC, PRI, ABPD, APDP, CDF and Tribal Plan (UT Capex/DA-JGUA).

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the status of ongoing works and expenditure incurred under various components and assessed the progress achieved against the approved targets. She stressed the need for close monitoring of all developmental works to ensure timely execution, quality outcomes and effective utilisation of allocated funds.

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The DC directed all concerned departments and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure that all approved projects are completed within the stipulated timelines. She emphasised that delays in execution must be identified and addressed promptly through effective coordination, regular field inspections and continuous monitoring.

Stressing financial discipline and accountability, the Deputy Commissioner directed the departments to ensure transparent, timely and proper utilisation of funds in accordance with the prescribed guidelines and financial regulations. She instructed the officers to maintain updated records of expenditure, ensure timely submission of utilisation-related information and avoid unnecessary accumulation of unspent funds.

The meeting was attended by the Superintending Engineers of R&B, KPDCL and Jal Shakti circles; Assistant Commissioner Development; Assistant Commissioner Panchayats along with Block Development Officers; Regional Officer/Deputy CEO JAKEDA Kashmir; Chief Medical Officer; Chief Education Officer; concerned Executive Engineers of Jal Shakti, Irrigation and Flood Control, R&B, KPDCL, REW, R&B Electric Division Srinagar and Mechanical Irrigation Division Srinagar; Assistant Director Handloom; District Youth Services and Sports Officer; Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ganderbal; and other concerned officers and officials.