DC reviews disaster management preparedness, directs round-the-clock readiness

Excelsior Correspondent

DRASS, July 08 : Deputy Commissioner, Drass, Imteeaz Kacho, today chaired a meeting on preparedness of the District Administration for floods and flash floods and any kind of natural calamity.

The meeting was attended by Vishal Atri, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Drass; Block Development Officer (BDO), Block Medical Officer (BMO), Station House Officer (SHO), Officer-In-Charge of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) as well as Junior Engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.

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During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the preparedness of all concerned Departments and directed them to be on high alert to face any eventuality in case of a sudden natural calamity.

He stressed on the importance of timely coordination, efficient communication and prompt response to safeguard lives and property during any emergency. It was also pointed out that utilization of the services of voluntary organizations would be of utmost importance.

The Police Department was instructed to establish an effective mechanism of communication and coordination with all concerned Departments.

It was also decided that authenticated weather updates, advisories and emergency information would be shared with the public through designated officials in order to prevent misinformation.

All essential service Departments were directed to submit the contact details of designated officials to the Police Department for emergency communication. The Health Department was instructed to nominate a Nodal Officer for medical emergencies and ambulance services while all Departments were asked to keep Government vehicles, manpower and essential resources ready for immediate deployment.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the status of flood-prone rivers and streams across Drass District and directed all concerned Departments to maintain constant surveillance over vulnerable locations, undertake preventive measures and ensure swift response to any flood-related incident. Regular weather forecasts and flood advisories will be circulated among Lamberdars and other concerned agencies through official communication channels.

While concluding the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the promptness shown by all participants and directed the concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of the decisions taken. He emphasized the need for close coordination, effective communication and round-the-clock preparedness to minimize the impact of natural calamities and ensure the safety of the public.