DC reviews arrangements for Maha Aarti at Shri Narsingh Dham-Ghagwal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 5: Deputy Commissioner Samba Dr. Rupesh Kumar today visited Shri Narsingh Dham, Ghagwal, to review the arrangements for the Maha Aarti scheduled to be held tomorrow and ahead of the Diwali festival.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the arrangements being put in place at the temple premises and the revived ancient Sarovar for the smooth and successful conduct of the religious event.

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He reviewed arrangements related to cleanliness, sanitation, lighting, security, traffic management, crowd regulation and other essential facilities for devotees attending the Maha Aarti.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure proper coordination and timely completion of all arrangements so that devotees can participate in the religious ceremony in a safe, peaceful and orderly environment.

The Maha Aarti, being organised by the Shri Narsingh Dev Mandir Management Committee, will commence at 5:30 PM on November 06, 2026, at Shri Narsingh Dev Ji Mandir, Ghagwal, as part of the Diwali celebrations.

The event is expected to witness the participation of devotees and members of the public, marking the festive occasion with spiritual devotion and traditional religious fervour.