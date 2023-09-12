DC reviews Aadhaar enrollment status in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 12: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, chaired a meeting today to evaluate the progress of Aadhaar enrollment initiatives throughout the district. The meeting emphasized the crucial need for efficient execution and widespread participation in the Aadhaar enrollment process.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer (DSEO) Rajouri, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, and P.O. ICDS, Showket Malik. Additionally, ADC Nowshera, ADC Sunderbani, ADC Kalakote, ADC Koteranka, and SDM Thannamandi participated in the meeting through virtual mode.

At the outset of the meeting, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer Rajouri reported that 100% of the eligible adult population in District Rajouri has been covered under Aadhaar. However, the coverage for children aged 0-5 years is approximately 65%.

DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to fully implement the Aadhaar-linked birth registration (ALBR) System at all delivery points in the district. This ensures that Aadhaar numbers are automatically included on birth certificates issued through the CRS portal.

The PO ICDS was directed to conduct a fresh survey to identify the remaining 0-5 years age population within a week and submit a final report by September 20th. In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioners Rajouri, Sunderbani, Nowshera, Kalakote, Koteranka & SDM Thannamandi were instructed to hold regular meetings with CDPOs & ZEOs to identify the left-over 0-5 years age population and enroll them through operators of ICDS, SSA & CSCs . The process should be completed as swiftly as possible.

The DC Rajouri stressed the importance of daily reporting formats and instructed all ADCs/SDM Thannamandi to provide status updates on a daily basis.

Recognizing the crucial role of accuracy, efficiency, and comprehensive coverage in the enrollment process, Vikas Kundal issued directives for vigilant supervision and continuous monitoring by all relevant officers. This hands-on approach ensures that citizens receive accurate Aadhaar documentation, enabling them to seamlessly access benefits offered through various Government initiatives.

He reiterated the unwavering dedication of the district administration to achieving universal Aadhaar enrollment. The meeting served as a platform for reviewing past achievements and strategizing for future phases of implementation