DC recommends action against doctor after Gurez deaths

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Indu Kanwal Chib today said the administration has recommended action against a doctor following the deaths of a pregnant woman and her baby in Gurez area.

Speaking to reporters, Chib said a preliminary inquiry had been conducted and reports from the Chief Medical Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate had been forwarded to the Director of Health Services Kashmir for further action.

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She said the woman had a high-risk pregnancy, a low-lying placenta and a haemoglobin level of five. According to medical information received by the administration, the baby had died in the womb before the woman was brought for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner said a dispute had also occurred between the woman and the doctors concerned. Heavy snowfall around Razdan Pass and adverse weather had complicated efforts to shift the patient, while an emergency services vehicle reportedly met with an incident near Pir Baba, further affecting the transfer arrangements.

"The concerned doctor was responsible, and we conducted a preliminary inquiry," she said, adding that the findings and a proposal for action had been submitted to the Director of Health Services.

She said she had also spoken to the Director and that the administration had taken up residents' demands for an inquiry and action against the doctor.

Chib said arrangements were being made ahead of winter to ensure that pregnant women classified as high-risk could be transferred in time to facilities offering specialised care. Similar preparedness measures had been undertaken earlier and were being renewed to prevent such incidents, she added.

On assistance to the bereaved family, the Deputy Commissioner said financial compensation could not make up for the loss of a mother and her baby. However, she confirmed that support had been provided to the family through the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, markets in Dawar, the main town of Gurez, remained closed on Wednesday as residents protested over the deaths of Haseen Bagem, wife of Showket Hameed Lone, and her baby.

Protesters alleged that the critically ill woman had not been shifted to District Hospital Bandipora in time because of heavy snowfall around Razdan Pass.