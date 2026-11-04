DC Reasi reviews road safety measures

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 3: Deputy Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek today chaired a meeting of stakeholder departments to review road safety measures and discuss interventions to set-right accident-prone stretches in district Reasi.

The meeting focused on strengthening road safety mechanisms, identifying vulnerable locations and ensuring coordinated efforts among concerned departments to minimise road accidents and protect the lives of commuters and other road users.

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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed safety concerns at the accident-prone stretch near Jyoti Puram. Detailed discussions were held with the concerned officers on factors contributing to accidents at the location and the need for appropriate engineering interventions to mitigate the risks. The officers from the GREF were asked to undertake necessary safety measures, including the installation of night reflectors, speed breakers, rumble strips and appropriate road safety signages at identified vulnerable points. The possibility of realigning the road at Jyoti Puram was also discussed.

The concerned officers were asked to conduct a joint site visit, identify suitable locations for installing signages and other road safety infrastructure and take corrective measures to enhance commuter safety along the stretch.

He further directed the PWD department to install adequate road safety signages at locations where construction work is underway along NH-144. '"The signages should be clearly visible to commuters during both day and night to alert them about ongoing construction activities and potential hazards," he stressed. The concerned officers were also asked to ensure the removal of construction material and other obstructions from the road to facilitate smooth traffic movement and prevent inconvenience to commuters.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kesar, Chief Planning Officer Narinder Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nitin Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Ahmed, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Tehsildar Reasi and other concerned officers.