DC Reasi reviews preparations for Shravan Mahotsav-2026 at Shiv Khori Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, JULY 10: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Kumar Abhishek, who is also the Vice Chairman of Shiv Khori Shrine Board today chaired a meeting with officers of various departments to review and finalize arrangements for the proposed celebration of Shravan Mahotsav-2026 at Shiv Khori Shrine, Ransoo.

The meeting discussed the detailed agenda of activities scheduled from July 30 to August 24, 2026, aimed at promoting spiritual, cultural and devotional engagement during the holy month of Shravan. The programme includes weekly Kavad Yatras, Shiv Katha, Bhajan Sandhya and concluding religious ceremonies at Shiv Khori Shrine.

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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements to be made by the concerned departments and stressed the need for coordinated efforts to ensure smooth conduct of the Mahotsav and convenience of pilgrims. He directed all departments to complete their preparations well in advance and maintain close coordination throughout the event.

As per the proposed schedule, Kavad Yatras will be organized on August 3, 10, 17 and 24 from Ransoo Base Camp to Shiv Khori Bhawan, followed by Rudrabhishek and Hawan. A nine-day Shiv Katha programme is proposed from August 16 to 24, while the concluding Bhajan Sandhya and devotional programme will be held on August 24.

The DC reviewed arrangements related to security, traffic management, medical facilities, sanitation, drinking water supply, uninterrupted power supply, road maintenance, fire safety and public awareness. The Police Department was asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements and deployment of adequate personnel during the Mahotsav.

SSP Mukund Tibrewal, ADC Rakesh Kumar, Addl. SP Iftkhar Ahmed, XEN JPDCL and Jal Shakti, Tehsildar Pouni and other concerned officers were present during the meeting.