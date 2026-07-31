DC Reasi reviews development works, pilgrim facilities at Shiv Khori

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 30: Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Vice Chairman of the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB) Kumar Abhishek, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Mukund Tibrewal today conducted an extensive inspection of Shiv Khori Shrine to review ongoing developmental works and assess preparedness for the forthcoming Shrawan Mahotsav.

The inspection covered the Taxi Stand, Shiv Khori, Gouri Bhawan, Helipad and other key pilgrimage locations. The DC took stock of the pace and quality of the infrastructure works and stressed their timely completion to improve facilities, convenience and safety for devotees.

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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the approach road connecting Shiv Khori Bhawan to the Helipad and directed the executing agencies to expedite the work. He inspected the proposed frisking points and instructed the departments concerned to complete all security infrastructure. The DC also directed the authorities concerned to undertake cutting of vulnerable hill portions near the Helipad and complete the chain-link fencing and a wind sock for the safe operation of helicopter services.

The DC inspected the pilgrimage track from Ram Mandir to the Shrine Bhawan and directed its repair and strengthening on priority. He reviewed the condition of Gouri Bhawan and instructed officers to complete its repair and renovation and inspected the upgradation of Shiv Shakti Bhawan.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed traffic management arrangements and directed the Assistant Regional Transport Officer to resolve issues in the operation and regulation of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws in the shrine area to ensure smooth movement for pilgrims.

Among those present were ADC Rakesh Kumar, ACR Nitin Verma, Additional SP Iftekhar Ahmed and XENs of JPDCL and Jal Shakti, besides other officers concerned.