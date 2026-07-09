DC Ramban reviews Telecom Services, Directs expedited coverage of shadow areas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, JULY 08: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, today chaired a meeting of the District Level Telecom Committee to review the overall telecom services and signal coverage scenario across the district. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity, particularly in remote areas and along the National Highway.

The meeting was attended by Colonel Mandeep Sheokand, Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak, Divisional Engineer, BSNL, Luxmi Narayan Saini, Dy. SP Police Telecom Mushtaq, Tehsildar Headquarters Reejuta Mahajan, Divisional Forest Officers, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), senior Army officers and other concerned officers. Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, departmental officers and representatives of private telecom companies participated virtually.

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While reviewing the progress of ongoing telecom infrastructure projects, the Deputy Commissioner directed BSNL and private telecom service providers, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, to expedite their efforts to provide reliable signal coverage in all identified shadow areas, including in tunnels, tourist destinations and local pilgrimage routes identified by the District Administration in coordination with the Police, Army and other departments.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to strengthen telecom connectivity during the ongoing SANJY-2026, particularly along the NH-44 stretch from Nashri to Banihal, as well as at vulnerable and strategically important locations and other potential religious and public gathering sites. He further instructed telecom operators to reassess the coverage range of existing towers to maximize service outreach and improve network availability.

Meanwhile, Army officers highlighted issues related to poor mobile signal coverage in certain areas. The Deputy Commissioner directed all telecom operators to take immediate corrective measures to improve network connectivity in these locations.

The DC also instructed telecom operators to ensure adequate power backup and fuel arrangements at tower sites to maintain uninterrupted services during adverse weather conditions and natural calamities, thereby preventing communication disruptions during emergencies.