DC Ramban reviews status of priority sector lending, implementation of social security schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 8: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today chaired a meeting of Bankers to review the progress achieved under priority sector lending, social security and financial inclusion schemes in the district.

Chief Planning Officer Dr. Shakeeb Ahmed Rather; Lead District Manager Davinder Singh; Cluster Heads J&K Bank Nirdesh Sharma and heads of various banks attended the meeting.

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The meeting held a detailed review of the bank-wise progress under various Government-sponsored schemes and initiatives aimed at extending financial assistance and banking services to eligible beneficiaries, particularly youth, farmers, entrepreneurs and people in rural and far-flung areas.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the implementation status of PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Agriculture Credit, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), PM Surya Ghar, PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PMFME, NRLM and Mission Yuva.

Progress regarding education loans, housing loans and awareness about unclaimed deposits was also reviewed during the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner sought feedback from the Lead District Manager, Cluster Heads and heads of various banks regarding achievements, pending cases and issues being faced by applicants, particularly local youth seeking financial assistance for self-employment and livelihood activities.

He directed the banks to make concerted efforts to improve their performance under priority sector schemes and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are facilitated in availing the benefits of government-sponsored schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed for intensified awareness campaigns, particularly in rural and far-flung areas, to educate people about available financial assistance, social security schemes and banking facilities. He further directed the concerned banks to undertake focused outreach to ensure wider coverage of eligible beneficiaries and effective delivery of banking and social security services to achieve the targets.