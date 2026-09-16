DC Ramban reviews implementation of power sector schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 15: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today chaired a meeting of stakeholder departments, execution agencies and vendors to review the progress of various power sector schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by CPO Dr. Shakeeb Ahmed Rather, Executive Engineer, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), S. Ajay Pal Singh, officers of concerned departments, representatives of executing agencies and vendors.

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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), installation of Smart Meters and implementation of rooftop solar projects across the district.

Reviewing the RDSS works, the DC directed the concerned agencies to expedite execution and ensure timely completion of projects aimed at strengthening power distribution infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and improving consumer satisfaction. He resolved the bottlenecks highlighted by executing agencies by issuing directions to the concerned officers and assured full administrative support.

The DC laid special emphasis on the effective implementation and wide promotion of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at encouraging households to adopt rooftop solar systems for reducing electricity bills and promoting sustainable, reliable and eco-friendly power supply.

He directed the Executive Engineer to closely coordinate with the vendor responsible for solarization of government buildings to ensure timely progress. Specific targets were fixed for AEEs, JEs and other concerned officials and agencies to accelerate installations while maintaining quality standards. Junior Engineers were directed to ensure maximum coverage under the scheme within the stipulated timelines.

Reviewing Smart Meter installation, the DC directed the executing agencies to expedite the process and ensure mandatory installation and activation of meters within the prescribed timelines. He further stressed immediate installation of Smart Meters for all electricity connections, particularly households and Government offices that have installed rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.