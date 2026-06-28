DC Ramban inspects Yatra arrangements, NH-44 tunnel, viaduct projects

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 27: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan conducted an inspection of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) facilities and key National Highway-44 infrastructure projects, including tunnels and viaducts here today.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the 3.5-kilometre Digdol-Panthyal Tunnel, expected to open for traffic shortly and reviewed progress of other tunnel and viaduct projects along NH-44, including the newly opened viaduct connecting Makerkote with Ramsoo. He noted that these projects will improve road connectivity, reduce travel time and enhance safety for commuters, particularly during the annual Yatra.

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The DC directed NHAI and executing agencies to expedite remaining works within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality and safety standards and stressed keeping NH-44 fully traffic-worthy for smooth and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims and commuters throughout the Yatra period.

The Deputy Commissioner subsequently inspected Yatra arrangements at Lamber and reviewed facilities for pilgrims, including sanitation, drinking water, medical assistance, traffic management and security. He instructed officers concerned to ensure all arrangements are completed well in advance and that every department remains fully prepared for prompt service delivery.

The DC, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Arun Gupta and other officers of concerned agencies, also reviewed security arrangements, assessing surveillance measures, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination. He directed all departments to maintain a robust security grid and ensure swift response to any emergent situation for the safe and peaceful conduct of SANJY 2026 through Ramban district.

Among those accompanying the DC were Sub-Divisional Magistrate Banihal Mohammad Naseeb Bajran, Project Director NHAI Shubham Yadav and officers of other departments concerned.