DC Ramban inaugurates Centre of Excellence for e-Governance Services

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 25: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for e-Governance Services, 'Zila Seva Kendra', at the DC Office Complex, here.

The Centre has been established to provide access to a range of online government services under one roof, enhancing transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric service delivery.

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Upon inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the infrastructure, digital service counters and the online services provided through the Centre. He reviewed the operational mechanism and interacted with the staff to assess the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

The DC directed the staff concerned to deliver all online services within the prescribed timelines and to provide proper guidance and assistance to citizens visiting the Centre. He stressed maintaining high standards of efficiency, transparency and accountability in the Centre's functioning.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the District Manager CSCs Ramban to ensure proper functioning of all Common Service Centres across the district and delivery of services strictly as per the prescribed norms and fee structure. He further instructed that awareness of the digital services available through the CSCs and the Zila Seva Kendra be enhanced, particularly in rural and remote areas, so that more citizens can benefit.

Among those present were Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar, the District Coordinator Common Service Centres (CSCs), officials of line departments and officers concerned.