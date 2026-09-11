DC Rajouri reviews road safety measures

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 10: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma today chaired a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee to review the road safety scenario and measures being undertaken across the district.

At the outset, the District Roll Out Manager iRAD/eDAR, Pankaj Sabharwal informed the meeting that 1,362 road accidents have been reported in the district since July 31, 2022, including 246 accidents during the current year so far.

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The DC sought a detailed analysis of accidents occurring at identified black spots and directed the concerned officers to immediately undertake corrective measures. He stressed proper road signage, markings and other safety interventions at vulnerable locations and sought detailed reports from the concerned departments.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to submit the District Road Safety Action Plan at the earliest, covering accident-prone locations, enforcement measures, engineering interventions and other preventive measures. He further directed the constitution of town-wise Joint Task Forces for coordinated enforcement, traffic management and road safety measures.

The Officer-in-Command BRO was directed to take immediate corrective measures at accident-prone locations, including Siot, Bakhar and other vulnerable stretches and prepare a permanent action plan to address road safety concerns.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of PM RAHAT and the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system installed at Chingus. The ARTO briefed the meeting on the functioning and utility of the ANPR system, which enables automated reading and recording of vehicle registration numbers and supports traffic monitoring and enforcement. The DC directed the concerned departments to ensure its effective utilisation, timely sharing of information and close coordination for enforcement of traffic regulations.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SSP Naresh Singh, ASP Bikram Kumar, ADC Rajouri Ravi Kumar Sihag, 2IC 58 RCC, Sunil Dutt; SE PWD (R&B) Manzoor Ahmed, CMO Dr Manohar Lal Rana, ARTO Ashiq Rafiq Malik.