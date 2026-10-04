DC Rajouri reviews progress of works under District, UT-CAPEX

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 3: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today reviewed the progress of different works taken up under District CAPEX and UT-CAPEX 2026-27.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the physical and financial progress of works, including tendering, allotment, commencement status and expenditure, and directed all concerned departments to expedite execution while ensuring optimal utilisation of available funds.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to accelerate the pace of execution and ensure timely completion of approved works. He also conducted a department-wise review of PWD, Rural Development Department (RDD), Jal Shakti, Power Development Department (PDD), JAKEDA, Ground Water and Health Department.

He directed the concerned officers to recommend cancellation of contractor cards in cases where contractors fail to commence work within 15 days of tender allotment, as per applicable rules.

Emphasising accountability, transparency and quality, the DC instructed all officers to closely monitor the progress of works and ensure their timely completion for the benefit of the public.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Rajouri Malikzada Sheraz Ul Haq, SE Jal Shakti Rajouri Sunil Kumar Bhat, CPO Maqsood Ahmed, ACD Sheraz Chowhan and other concerned officers.