DC Rajouri reviews progress of works in Vibrant Village Sariah

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 23: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, today visited Vibrant Village Sariah in Nowshera and reviewed the ongoing development works being executed in the village.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the residents and took stock of the progress of various developmental initiatives. He also inspected the Amrit Sarovar completed near Ram Mandir in Sariah. He emphasized the need for timely completion of ongoing works and effective utilization of development infrastructure for the benefit of residents.

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The Deputy Commissioner further reviewed the implementation of initiatives under the Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving basic amenities and promoting sustainable development in border villages.

ADC Nowshera, Pritam Lal Thapa, accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit and briefed him about the ongoing development activities and local requirements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure coordinated efforts, maintain quality standards and give due priority to works aimed at improving the living conditions and overall development of residents in the border village.

ADC Nowshera Pritam Lal Thapa; BMO Nowshera Dr. Chander Parkash and Ex PRIs. Besides, Shri Tyagi Ji Maharaj Pujari Ram Mandir Sariah was also present on the occasion.