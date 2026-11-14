DC Rajouri Issues Show-Cause Notice To GMC Rajouri MS Over Biomedical Waste Dumping

RAJOURI, Nov 14: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr Devansh Yadav has issued a show-cause notice to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital, Rajouri, over a video circulating on social media purportedly showing biomedical waste dumped in the open along a roadside.

Taking serious note of the matter, the DC has directed the hospital authorities to verify the authenticity of the video and explain whether the waste belongs to the institution, failing which they must furnish evidence identifying the agency responsible.

The hospital has also been directed to immediately remove the waste and ensure its disposal through an authorised biomedical waste treatment facility, besides initiating action against those found responsible.

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The notice further calls for details of the agreement with the authorised disposal facility, last waste collection and daily quantity generated.

The Medical Superintendent has been asked to submit a reply along with an Action Taken Report, photographs of the site before and after cleaning and supporting documents within two days.

The DC has also directed the deployment of a responsible officer to supervise biomedical waste management on a daily basis.