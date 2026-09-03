DC Rajouri inspects progress of work on NH-144A

Excelsior Correspondent

‎‎RAJOURI, Sept 2: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today conducted an on-site inspection of Package-06 of NH-144A (Akhnoor–Poonch National Highway) to review the status of widening work undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The Package-06 road stretch falls in Rajouri and Manjakote Tehsils.

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‎‎During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of structures coming in the alignment of the National Highway in Muradpur, Phalliana, Tandwal and clearance of the same by the executing agency.

‎‎The DC directed the BRO authorities to complete the ongoing clearance works within three days. He stressed the need for expediting the removal of the identified structures to facilitate the timely execution of the highway project.

‎‎The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized close coordination between the BRO and revenue authorities to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly and in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

Officer in Command BRO Shashank Shekhar; AC Defence Israr Ahmed; Tehsildar Rajouri Varinder Sharma and Tehsildar Manjakote Mazar Ali accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection.