DC Rajouri inspects PMFBY, AgriStack Camp at KKG Nadian

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 12: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today inspected the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and AgriStack awareness and enrolment camp organised at KKG Nadian to assess the quality of implementation and outreach of the flagship initiatives.

During the inspection, the DC reviewed the arrangements made for farmer awareness, mobilisation, registration and facilitation under PMFBY and AgriStack. He interacted with farmers and obtained firsthand feedback regarding crop insurance, farmer registration, availability of agricultural inputs and delivery of departmental services.

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The DC observed certain shortcomings related to advance publicity, farmer mobilisation, inter-departmental coordination and awareness among field-level functionaries. Expressing concern over these deficiencies, he directed the concerned officers to take immediate corrective measures and ensure that future camps are organised in a well-coordinated, effective and result-oriented manner.

He instructed the Agriculture and allied departments to strengthen advance publicity through village-level awareness campaigns, ensure active participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions and field functionaries, provide proper guidance to farmers regarding PMFBY and AgriStack registration and facilitate timely enrolment of all eligible beneficiaries.

The DC also directed the concerned officers to verify the grievances raised by farmers during the interaction and submit an Action Taken Report after resolving the issues in a time-bound manner.

Emphasising the importance of farmer-centric governance, the Deputy Commissioner said that such camps should go beyond routine formalities and deliver measurable outcomes in terms of wider awareness, maximum farmer enrolment, accurate digital records under AgriStack and enhanced coverage under PMFBY so that the farming community receives the intended benefits of the Government schemes.