DC Rajouri inspects civic amenities in Old City area

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 28: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr. Devansh Yadav, accompanied by Executive Officer Municipal Council Yousuf, conducted an early-morning inspection of different wards of the Old City area to assess the sanitation and hygiene conditions.

During the inspection, the officers interacted with sanitation staff, locals and shopkeepers to review the cleanliness of public spaces and assess the implementation of ongoing sanitation measures. They emphasized the importance of proper waste disposal and urged shopkeepers and residents to refrain from littering and dumping plastic waste in public areas.

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The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public to extend their active cooperation to the Municipal Council in maintaining cleanliness and ensuring a hygienic environment across the town. He stressed the need for responsible civic behaviour and collective efforts to keep public spaces clean and litter-free.

The sanitation staff was directed to ensure regular cleaning of all wards and maintain proper sanitation standards. The inspection underscored the administration’s commitment to improving urban cleanliness and promoting public participation in maintaining a clean and healthy Rajouri.