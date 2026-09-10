DC Rajouri inaugurates SHG-run Cafe

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 9: In a significant step towards promoting women-led entrepreneurship and livelihood generation, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today inaugurated a Cafe named by "Umeed ka zaika" run by a Women Self Help Group (SHG) here near the DC Office premises.

The Cafe will provide hygienic and affordable refreshments to officers, officials and visitors, while offering the SHG members a sustainable source of livelihood and income.

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The initiative reflects the district administration's continued efforts to empower women associated with SHGs by facilitating income-generating activities and creating avenues for self-employment. Such ventures provide SHG members with practical opportunities to utilise their skills, strengthen their financial independence and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of strengthening SHGs by providing them opportunities for enterprise development and economic empowerment.

The inauguration was attended by officials of the district administration and members of the concerned SHG.