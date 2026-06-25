DC Rajouri holds public outreach camp in Kalakote block

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 24: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today presided over a public outreach camp at Sialsui in Block Kalakote as part of the Weekly Block Diwas programme.

The DC inspected departmental stalls and took stock of services and welfare schemes being extended to the public. A large number of residents apprised the administration of developmental concerns and grievances spanning road construction, drinking water scarcity, completion of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes, staff shortages at health facilities, ambulance services, pending MGNREGA payments and power infrastructure.

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Officers concerned briefed the public on steps being taken for resolution of issues. The DC directed all departments to ensure prompt, time-bound redressal of genuine grievances and effective follow-up of developmental works.

Awareness sessions were held on government welfare schemes including Janani Suraksha Yojana, Vay Vandana Yojana, PM Mandhan Yojana and PM Atal Pension Yojana. The DC directed departments to strengthen awareness campaigns to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are covered, and distributed Vay Vandana Cards among eligible beneficiaries on the occasion.

MLA Kalakote-Sunderbani Constituency Thakur Randhir Singh called upon officers to work sincerely for the welfare of the people and ensure speedy resolution of public issues.

Among those present were ADC Kalakote Mohd Tanvir, PO ICDS Harpal Singh, SE PWD (R&B) Manzoor Ahmed, CPO Maqsood Ahmed, ACD Auqil Nuvaid, DDE Mohd Nawaz, DSHO PP Sagotra, CAHO Dr Khalid Najeb, CMO Dr Manohar Lal Rana, CEO, DSWO Abdul Raheem and other district and sectoral officers.