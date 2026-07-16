DC Rajouri chairs Block Diwas at Doongi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 15: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today chaired a public outreach camp at Block Doongi under the weekly Block Diwas initiative.

During the interaction, the public raised several developmental demands spanning road connectivity and construction, education and school staffing, administrative status for Doongi, border infrastructure, tourism promotion, drinking water supply, college infrastructure and mobile connectivity.

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The Deputy Commissioner heard each issue and assured the public that all genuine grievances would be addressed in a phased and time-bound manner, directing officers concerned to take prompt action on issues within their jurisdiction and submit regular progress reports. He said Block Diwas has emerged as an effective platform for strengthening public outreach, ensuring accountability and resolving people's issues at the grassroots level.

He urged the public, particularly youth, to support the fight against drug abuse and tuberculosis, highlighting available treatment and rehabilitation facilities in the district. He also directed the Agriculture Department to promote sustainable farming practices and instructed officers to expedite pending infrastructure projects, tap the region's tourism potential and undertake regular field visits to ensure efficient service delivery.

Among those present were Additional District Development Commissioner Malik Zada Sheraz Ul Haq, Project Officer ICDS Harpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Mohd Rafiq, Deputy Director Employment Mohd Nawaz Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner Development Auqil Naveed, District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Raheem, Chief Agriculture Officer Rajesh Verma and Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Khalid Najeb, besides other district and sectoral officers.