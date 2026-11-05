DC Rajouri chairs Block Diwas at Darhal

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 4: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr. Devansh Yadav today chaired a Block Diwas/Public Grievances Redressal and Service Delivery Camp here at Dak Bungalow Darhal, providing a platform to the locals to highlight their grievances, project developmental demands and seek resolution of issues concerning the area.

?Major demands projected included improvement of the Bus Stand-Parathan Road, repair of the Bari Darhal-Hilltak Road, restoration of drinking water supply, repair of non-functional hand pumps and provision of adequate parking and toilet facilities at the local Bus Stand. The demand for establishment of a State Bank of India branch was also raised.

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The public further sought construction of an Indoor Stadium and development of sports infrastructure, completion of pending building works at Government Higher Secondary School Darhal and Government Degree College Darhal, construction of a dedicated building for Gulshan Fatima Residential School and resolution of staff shortages in educational institutions.

Other demands included adequate availability of doctors and healthcare facilities, establishment of a Fire and Emergency Services facility, departmental awareness camps, promotion of paragliding and development of the Shakar Marg Project, including the proposed Seven Lakes tourism circuit.

?Responding to the demands, the DC made it clear that contractors who failed to execute allotted works would face strict action, including blacklisting, as per rules.

??Regarding the proposed Indoor Stadium, he informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared and asked the concerned stakeholders to identify suitable land to facilitate further action towards its establishment.

??He announced that a Kisan Mela would be organised on 5th November, 2026 to familiarise farmers with modern agricultural practices, government schemes and income-generating opportunities, calling for maximum participation of the farming community.

??The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the public to identify and propose a suitable location for development of a water body in the area. He announced Rs 30 lakh for development of the water body to benefit the local public.

??Reaffirming the administration's commitment to inclusive development and social welfare, the Deputy Commissioner distributed two wheelchairs, two walking sticks and four hearing aids among eligible beneficiaries. Two SMAS sanction letters amounting to Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, were also handed over. Besides, three pension sanction letters, including two in favour of widows were distributed.

Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), a sanction letter for a power tiller was handed over to a beneficiary. The Animal Husbandry Department also issued appreciation letters to two farmers for their commendable work under HADP, besides providing an approval letter for a milking machine and a poultry unit to support livelihood generation and strengthen allied agricultural activities.

??As part of efforts to strengthen sanitation and waste management, the Deputy Commissioner informed that a garbage collection vehicle would be provided to Darhal through the Rural Development.

??Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the ongoing construction work at Government Degree College Darhal and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the pace of execution to ensure timely completion.

??Among others, the programme was attended by SSP Naresh Singh; Additional District Development Commissioner Malik Zada Sheraz Ul Haq; Chief Planning Officer Maqsood Ahmed; Assistant Commissioner Development Sheraz Chowhan; Chief Education Officer Mohd Hafiz; and other district and sectoral officers.