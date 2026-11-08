DC Rajouri announces Winter Carnival at Dehra Ki Gali

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 7: In a significant initiative aimed at reviving tourism and positioning Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) as one of the prominent tourist destinations of Rajouri district, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Dr. Devansh Yadav today interacted with local social media influencers and media representatives during his visit to Dehra Ki Gali and announced a series of initiatives to promote tourism and strengthen the area's tourism infrastructure.

Emphasising the immense and largely untapped tourism potential of Dehra Ki Gali, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is committed to developing the picturesque destination and making it more attractive and accessible for tourists. He informed that the tourism huts at DKG have been renovated and are now ready to welcome visitors, providing them with an opportunity to enjoy the scenic beauty of the area while availing accommodation facilities.

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Announcing an important attraction for the upcoming winter season, Dr. Yadav revealed that a Winter Carnival will be organised at Dehra Ki Gali, featuring cultural programmes and various activities aimed at reconnecting people with this beautiful tourist destination. He said that the initiative would not only attract visitors but also provide a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region and encourage local participation.

The Deputy Commissioner further disclosed that several developmental and tourism-related initiatives are in the pipeline for Rajouri district, adding that additional tourism huts will also be made available soon to strengthen the existing infrastructure and provide improved facilities to tourists.

The interaction reflected the district administration's efforts to establish stronger coordination with media and social media platforms for tourism promotion, public outreach and developmental initiatives.

Additional District Development Commissioner Malik Zada Sheraz Ul Haq, Assistant Director Tourism Mumtaz Ahmed, SDM Thanamandi Abid Hussain Shah, Divisional Forest Officer Rajouri, Naveed Iqbal Mughal, BDO Thanna Mandi Mohd Shahayar Dar, Tehsildar Thanna Mandi Syed Mazhar Ali and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.