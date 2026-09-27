DC pushes for early completion of key facilities

Work on EMRS Hubbi Kotranka in full swing

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 26: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma today inspected the progress of work on Eklavya Model Residential School coming up at Hubbi Kotranka.

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The functionaries from Public Works Department-executing agency, gave a detailed account of progress on the Academic Block, Boys Hostel-cum-Kitchen & Dining Hall, Girls Hostel, Residential Quarters and Principal's Residence.

After reviewing the status of the works, the Deputy Commissioner directed the SE PWD(R&B) to expedite the pace of work and handover the Academic Block, Boys Hostel and Girls Hostel to the school management before March 2027. "The Girls Hostel must have a separate internal boundary wall to ensure the safety, security of students," he directed.

The issue of water supply and external power supply to the campus was also discussed. The concerned Executive Engineers were directed to take measures to provide connections for the supply before March 2027 to facilitate smooth functioning of the campus.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed for adequate lighting along the boundary wall/peripheral areas of the campus. He expressed satisfaction over the improved pace of construction as observed at the site and directed that the present momentum be maintained.

The DC was accompanied by ADC Koteranka Dil Mir; SE PWD(R&B) Manzoor Ahmed; CPO Maqsood Ahmed; Tehsildar Koteranka Sahil Shah; EXEN PWD(R&B) Koteranka, Mohammad Qasim and other concerned officers.