DC takes strict action against absenteeism

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Only one doctor was found present on duty at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Pampore during a surprise inspection by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Kuldeep Krishan Sidha today, prompting him to order strict action against the absentees.

Taking serious note of the staff shortage, Sidha held the Block Medical Officer (BMO), Pampore, accountable for ensuring staff attendance and the proper functioning of the hospital.

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During the inspection, Sidha assessed staff attendance and the availability of medical services at the healthcare facility.

He stressed that healthcare institutions must function efficiently and remain accessible to the public, underscoring that punctuality, adherence to duty schedules and uninterrupted delivery of medical services were non-negotiable.

Sidha warned that negligence in public service delivery, particularly in the healthcare sector, would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against officials found derelict in their duties.